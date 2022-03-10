Kempner Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.36. 3,049,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

