Kempner Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 284,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,401. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

