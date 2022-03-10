Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 152,195 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,195 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,475,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,184,289. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

