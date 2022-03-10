Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,198 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 3,137,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,196. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

