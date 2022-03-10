Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 2,718,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.