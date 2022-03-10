Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. 3,957,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

