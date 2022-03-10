Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €801.50 ($871.20).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($836.96) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($923.91) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($883.70) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($896.74) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($978.26) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

EPA:KER opened at €580.80 ($631.30) on Thursday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($453.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €654.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €663.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

