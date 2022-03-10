Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of KROS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 2,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

