Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.92 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRYPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

