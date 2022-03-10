KeyCorp Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stevanato Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

STVN stock traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €15.38 ($16.72). 3,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,817. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.56 and its 200-day moving average is €22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

