Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.93.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.10 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.