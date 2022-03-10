KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits One Day Volume of $20,652.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $765,223.11 and approximately $20,652.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

