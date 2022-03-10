KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading 0.2% Higher

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.78. 6,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

