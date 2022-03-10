KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.67. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.