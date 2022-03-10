Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 5.8%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 55,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,633% from the average daily volume of 3,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Kidoz from $2.21 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of -0.49.

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

