Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

