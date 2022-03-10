Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Up 1.6%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28). Approximately 196,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 234,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £435.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.21.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

