Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Up 1.6%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28). Approximately 196,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 234,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.22).
The stock has a market capitalization of £435.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.21.
Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.