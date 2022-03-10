Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 583,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

