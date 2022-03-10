Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $34.45.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.