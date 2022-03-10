Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $34.45.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
