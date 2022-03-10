KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $339.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.54 and a 200-day moving average of $377.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.73 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

