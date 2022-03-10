Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Tops $7,683.08

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,683.08 and approximately $12.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.