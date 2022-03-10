Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 76,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 216,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

GUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 15,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,687.20.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

