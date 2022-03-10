Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.68). Approximately 85,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 108,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.72).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £299.50 million and a P/E ratio of 93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £675,000 ($884,433.96).

Knights Group Company Profile (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

