Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 8,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Know Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Know Labs alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Know Labs, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: the Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID, and Particle, Inc Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.