Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.88 ($45.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

