Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Cowen

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
KORE stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78.
About Kore Group (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kore Group (KORE)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.