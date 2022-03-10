Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Cowen

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

KORE stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

