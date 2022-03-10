Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

