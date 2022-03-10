Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 805,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

