Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 805,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
