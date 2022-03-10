KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 1.7%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 47,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 82,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.