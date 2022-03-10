Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $211,147.25 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $211,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 889,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -982.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

