Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $10,292,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 327,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

