Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $62,190.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KTOS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 889,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -982.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after buying an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after buying an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after buying an additional 221,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

