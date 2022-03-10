Krios (GIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007216 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00097991 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00283203 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

