Krios Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Krios has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007177 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00098115 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00280801 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

