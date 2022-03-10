Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,734. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

