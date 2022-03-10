Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Announces Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,842. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
