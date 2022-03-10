Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Announces Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,842. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

