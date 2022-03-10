K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.65 ($17.01) and traded as high as €24.10 ($26.20). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.14 ($24.07), with a volume of 2,732,970 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.65.
