K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.65 ($17.01) and traded as high as €24.10 ($26.20). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.14 ($24.07), with a volume of 2,732,970 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.65.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

