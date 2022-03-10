Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $58.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $126.27 or 0.00322150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

