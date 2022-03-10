Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

