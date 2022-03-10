Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

