KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 370,050,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,986,039. KYN Capital Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

KYN Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.