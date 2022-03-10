KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 370,050,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,986,039. KYN Capital Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.
KYN Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
