L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

