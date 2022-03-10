L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,196 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $72,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,474. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

