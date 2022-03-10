La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 128,632 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.08.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.