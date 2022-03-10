Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $51,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

LH stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $264.37. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,067. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $231.64 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

