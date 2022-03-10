Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.