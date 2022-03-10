Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDSCY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.45) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.