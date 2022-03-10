Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.