Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/3/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

