Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.00

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.24). Leaf Clean Energy shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.24), with a volume of 109,901 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400. The stock has a market capitalization of £458,444.00 and a PE ratio of 2.80.
Leaf Clean Energy Company Profile (LON:LEAF)
