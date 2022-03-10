Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LEA stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lear by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

